VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/31/2023

Thursday August 31, 2023

1:03 a.m. – Deputies at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds investigated a complaint of disorderly conduct.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a semi-truck stuck in the ditch with the roadway blocked. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a resident hitting golf balls at other residents’ property.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of being assaulted.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for first degree disdemeanor domestic Violence and fifth degree felony violation of protection order. Frank Leroy Ross, 54, of Middle Point is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for bond violation. Trenton Thomas Harker, 24, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Haley Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject having an asthma attack.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies are investigating a report of a hit-skip motor vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.