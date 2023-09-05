VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/1/2023

Friday September 1, 2023

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a disorderly subject.

1:15 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Morris Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a possible stroke.

4:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:25 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a loose dog that caused a subject to fall.

10:28 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:16 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of fraud.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of loose dogs.

5:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having severe pain.

9:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.