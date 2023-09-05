VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/2/2023

Saturday September 2, 2023

3:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to check on a disabled motorist.

4:58 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

5:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township for a loose cow.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire to check the well being of a subject who had not reported for work.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist a Mercer County Deputy on a traffic stop.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a stop sign that was down.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for two loose dogs.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of an assault.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a hit skip motor vehicle crash on the property at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

8:10 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Flager Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of two loose donkeys in the roadway.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of criminal damage to a camper at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.