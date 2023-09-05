VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/3/2023

Sunday September 3, 2023

4:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to assist Grover Hill EMS for a subject not breathing in the Village of Grover Hill.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of the Middle Point Municipal Building being vandalized.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of criminal damage.

Zachary Brooks

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to investigate a report of a possible assault.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless operation.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence area on John Brown Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject removed property.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of theft and vandalism.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject with chest pain.

9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponsellor Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of domestic violence. Zachary James Brooks, 30, of Convoy was arrested and transported to the Van

Wert County Correctional Facility. Brooks was charged with strangulation, a fifth degree felony.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert City Police.