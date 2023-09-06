Van Wert Police blotter 8/27-9/5/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 27 – a distraught male called the police department.

Monday, August 28 – a resident reported the theft of his white and black boys BMX-style bicycle.

Tuesday, August 29 – an officer spoke with two unruly juveniles after an incident in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Tuesday, August 29 – the theft of a motorbike was reported in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Tuesday, August 29 – a report of a damaged vehicle was taken on Kear Rd.

Tuesday, August 29 – a welfare check was done on a female in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, August 30 – found property was turned over to police.

Wednesday, August 30 – called to Van Wert Middle School after school officials reported a student possessing a THC vape.

Wednesday, August 30 – called to the 600 block of Liberty St. for a distraught male.

Wednesday, August 30 – received a report of menacing in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Thursday, August 31 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, August 31 – an unspecified item from Goodwill was turned over to the police department for disposal.

Thursday, August 31 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, August 31 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 10600 block of Ohio 118.

Thursday, August 31 – called to the 1100 block of Bell Ave. for a distraught male.

Thursday, August 31 – arrested David Cullen Sr. for domestic violence in the 700 block of Elson Ave.

Friday, September 1 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of N. Tyler St.

Friday, September 1 – received a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of Keplar St.

Saturday, September 2 – received a report that someone stole a lid hinge pin from a dumpster in the 1100 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, September 2 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of South Ave.

Saturday, September 2 – assisted the Van Wert Fire Department/EMS in the 100 block of E. Maple Ave.

Saturday, September 2 – a report was made in reference to telecommunications harassment in the 900 block of Prospect St. No charges were filed.

Saturday, September 2 – a resident in the 300 block of N. Wayne St. reported an unknown person drove through her yard then went westbound along the bean field north of her home. A second vehicle entered the bean field and drove westbound. Tire tracks indicated both vehicles exited onto Franklin St.

Saturday, September 2 – a report was taken for found property in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, September 5 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. The incident remains under investigation.