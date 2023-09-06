VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/4/2023

Monday September 4, 2023

1:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on a complaint of public intoxication. Levi Garrett Saxton, 18, of Van Wert was arrested for underage consumption, a first degree misdemeanor. He was issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court and was released to family.

3:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

0753 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point and Van Wert EMS responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a protection order violation. Kent A. Weiss, 69, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested for violating a

protection order. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject driving by revving his engine and possibly does not have a valid license.

7:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject believed to be having a heat related issue.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a lot of black smoke from an unknown source or location. Deputies were not able to locate the source.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on a report of a hit skip crash.

10:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to investigate a report of an assault.

11:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject believed to be having a heat related issue.