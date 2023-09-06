VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/5/2023

Tuesday September 5, 2023

12:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pains.

6:58 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

7:24 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with back pain.

12:21 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a noise disturbance.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of domestic violence. David M. Watter, 37, of Willshire, was arrested for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.