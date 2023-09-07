Lead pastor named at First Baptist Church

Submitted information

The congregation at First Baptist Church on Jennings Road would like to introduce their new pastor to the Van Wert community. On August 27, the congregation officially called Dr. Bobby J. Hile to serve as their Lead Pastor.

Dr. Hile, more commonly referred to as Pastor Bobby, comes to Van Wert with Sara, his wife of 32 years. They have three married adult children and three grandchildren. They are grateful to the Lord that their children and spouses all love Jesus and are actively serving Him.

Bobby and Sara Hile

Together, Pastor Bobby and Sara have served in full-time vocational ministry for most of their married life. After one year of marriage, they were appointed in 1992 to serve as cross-cultural missionaries in Durban, South Africa. Their first encounter with First Baptist took place during this time as the church provided financial and prayer support for the Hile family’s missionary endeavor. This began a relationship with First Baptist that eventually led to him serving as their Interim Pastor in April of this year.

Pastor Bobby and Sara spent 20 years as missionaries serving in youth ministry, church planting, theological education, and leadership training. For the last eight of those years, Pastor Bobby also served as the team leader for a group of missionaries and South African pastors.

In 2012, they came back to the USA to serve in a senior pastor role at a church in Ohio that supported them as missionaries. During that time and due to his love for cross-cultural ministry, Pastor Bobby also organized a group of local pastors to begin a ministry focused on racial reconciliation, a subject for which he is passionate.

Educationally, Pastor Bobby and Sara both received their Bachelor’s Degrees from Cedarville University. Sara is currently pursuing a master’s in counseling at Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania. Pastor Bobby earned his Master of Religious Education from Grand Rapids Theological Seminary in the state up north. He also earned a Doctor of Ministry from Clarks Summit University.

In addition to his local church ministry, Pastor Bobby serves as an adjunct seminary professor at Clarks Summit University, is an active member with the Baptist Fellowship Association, and enjoys speaking at churches, conferences, and camps.

Together, Pastor Bobby and Sara enjoy spending time with their kids and grandkids, watching movies and eating popcorn. Sara is an avid runner. Pastor Bobby still enjoys playing basketball and watching college football. O-H!

“We are delighted to be in Van Wert” Bobby said. “We are excited to serve this community and the group of people who make First Baptist their home church.”