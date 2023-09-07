VWCO Sheriff’s activity 9/6/2023

Wednesday September 6, 2023

2:42 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a laceration.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to take custody of some recovered property.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of forgery involving fraudulent checks that was attempted to be deposited.

10:35 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Logan Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

10:51 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a dog.

1:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a fraudulent check.

4:18 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire & EMS to Stoneco Quarry on Richey Road in Union Township for a belt fire inside a tunnel, and a male subject having difficulty breathing. Convoy Fire responded to the scene to assist.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist with a unruly juvenile.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township feeling dizzy and having difficulty breathing.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.