Church announces new Youth Director

VW independent staff/submitted information

The First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert has announced that Lisa Knoll has been named as the church’s new Youth and Young Family Director.

She started her new position at the church on August 7. Knoll is from Wetzel, just outside of Van Wert and is a Lincolnview High School graduate. She attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana and received her associate degree in business administration. She then worked in the dental field for 24 years as a business manager and dental assistant. She has also been a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church. God has always been a big part of her life and career and she wants to share the love of Christ with the youth and young families in our community.

LIsa Knoll

Knoll is starting up the J.A.M (Jesus and Me) after school program for the current school year. J.A.M is an after-school program that the First Presbyterian Church has available for children K-6. The program is designed to help grow your child’s faith and love for Christ. The kids will learn to develop healthy relationships so they may go out into the world with loving hearts and the ambition to help others in need.

She also plans to start a youth program for teens that will help them

expand discipleship through small group ministry. Knoll will help develop and provide spiritual and relational leadership to those that will be involved in the program. First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert is a safe place for students to be able to explore their faith and build strong relationships

with one another.

Sign-up for the J.A.M program is going on now. Please reach out to Lisa Knoll at youthdirector@vwpresby.org or the call the church office at 419.238.3670 for more information.

A Sunday school class during church on Sundays that is available to all youth. Sunday worship starts at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. All are welcome.