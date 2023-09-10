Baker joins local realty

Rob Gamble and Dale Butler have introduced Samantha Baker as a member of the Bee Gee Realty team as a licensed realtor. After graduation in 2015 from Parkway, she attended Creative Images to become a manicurist. She has been serving clients her entire career. When she is not at her nail salon (Nails by Samantha), she enjoys spending time with her son Mavrick. Samantha also has a passion for serving on missions and being active in her church. Samantha loves providing for people in any way that she can so please call her at 419.584.6191. Photo submitted