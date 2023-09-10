Baker joins local realty
Rob Gamble and Dale Butler have introduced Samantha Baker as a member of the Bee Gee Realty team as a licensed realtor. After graduation in 2015 from Parkway, she attended Creative Images to become a manicurist. She has been serving clients her entire career. When she is not at her nail salon (Nails by Samantha), she enjoys spending time with her son Mavrick. Samantha also has a passion for serving on missions and being active in her church. Samantha loves providing for people in any way that she can so please call her at 419.584.6191. Photo submitted
POSTED: 09/10/23 at 9:45 am. FILED UNDER: Business