Local church holding ribbon cutting, more

Submitted information

Trinity Global Methodist Church at 220 South Walnut St., Van Wert, will be celebrating its relaunching of its mission to help connect people of all ages to Jesus on Saturday, September 30, with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting and an open house immediately following until 2 p.m.

A free oil change will also be available to all single parents, widows, or widowers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For planning purposes, only 20 reservations will be accepted for this service. Reservations must be made by calling the church office at 419.238.9541 no later than Monday, September 25, with the following information of the car needing an oil change – the year, make, model, and engine size (if not on the engine cover, look for a 3”x2” white label under the hood).

Trinity Global Methodist Church, which is grounded in Bible-based teaching and committed to sharing the hope of the Gospel of Jesus to everyone, has been a locally established church serving Van Wert and surrounding communities for 160 years. (See our rich history below)

Currently, we offer two worship services (8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m), Sunday School classes for all ages, Children’s Ministry, Youth Ministry, Adults Ministry, and many opportunities for outreach and missions.

● 1863 – Van Wert Mission of The Evangelical Community was established and met downtown.

● 1872 – First church building was built

● 1881 – English replaces German as the main language spoken in services

● 1914 – New building (the old sanctuary) was built due to flood damage to previous one

● 1946 – Merger of United Brethren and Evangelical denominations – name changed to Trinity Evangelical United Brethren

● 1957 – Educational wing was built

● 1968 – Methodist and Evangelical United Brethren denominations combine – name changed to Trinity United Methodist Church

● 1971 – Old Sanctuary was remodeled

● 1975 – Parking lot completed

● 1991 – New sanctuary completed

● 2006 – Old Sanctuary was renovated

● 2023 – Left United Methodist Church and joined the Global Methodist Church – name changed to Trinity Global Methodist Church