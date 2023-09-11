VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/10/2023

Sunday September 10, 2023

2:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Union Township on a complaint of trespassing.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Harrison Township to pickup property that had been located.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on complaint of a possible protection order violation.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist in the roadway.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pleasant Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a subject.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Chrysler Caravan driven by Kyle Andrew Hammons of rural Van Wert went off the side of the street striking a utility pole. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Members of CERT stood by until the utility pole could be replaced.

5:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township. Philip D. Schwartz, 30, from Jennings Township was arrested for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and was and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Lance J. Thompson, 41, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment.

11:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.