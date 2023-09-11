VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/8/2023

Friday September 8, 2023

1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove a tire from the roadway.

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

7:00 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:26 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject feeling lightheaded.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

11:49 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a breaking and entering to a structure on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point.

3:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:42 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Adult Parole Authority. Robert S. Zorman, 31, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check for a possible violation of protection order.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.