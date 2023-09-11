VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/9/2023

Saturday September 9, 2023

3:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Wren Landeck Road in York Township.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

10:44 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog that was inside a vehicle.

11:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a severe migraine.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject that was unconscious.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of an assault. Destinee N. Esposito, 20, of rural Van Wert was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility charged with first degree misdemeanor assault.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township to assist with an injured deer.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township on a complaint of branches in the roadway.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.