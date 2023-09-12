VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/11/2023

Monday September 11, 2023

1:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check the report of suspicious activity.

1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township to assist Putnam County.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Receiving Stolen Property and Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. James Sherman Porter, 42, of West Main Street Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a severe migraine.

9:30 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of a protection order violation.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandon vehicle in the roadway.

1:06 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for the report of a grass fire.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Middle Creek Cemetery.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Knittle Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of trespassing.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject that was unable to get up.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of trespassing.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.