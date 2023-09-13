VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/12/2023

Tuesday September 12, 2023

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

1:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a fast heart rate and dizzy.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to check 911 calls that had been received with no response.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies and Middle Point Fire responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a semi-truck with a fire.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious subject with a bow and arrow trespassing on private property.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject reported to be having a mental crisis.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert having a civil issue.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject.