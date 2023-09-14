Van Wert Police blotter 9/3-9/11/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 3 – located and arrested Ethan Moore on a nationwide felony warrant from Colorado. The arrest was made in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Sunday, September 3 – a worker at an unnamed drive-thru had a drink thrown at them. A license plate number was given to police.

Tuesday, September 5 – recovered an abandoned bike in the 400 block of Blaine St.

Tuesday, September 5 – an assault was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, September 5 – assisted the Van Wert Fire Department in the 600 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, September 5 – arrested Crystal Found, 26, for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony.

Tuesday, September 5 – investigated an alleged assault in the 300 block of N. Harrison St, but no charges were filed.

Tuesday, September 5 – took a report in reference to an assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, September 5 – arrested Theresa Bakle on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Tuesday, September 5 – a dog bite was reported in the 600 block of Thatcher St.

Tuesday, September 5 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Wednesday, September 6 – arrested Aaron J. Deanda, 35, of Van Wert for domestic violence by threat while in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Wednesday, September 6 – arrested Travon Smith of Georgia for OVI in a commercial vehicle after receiving a report of a possible impaired semi driver. A stop was made in the 500 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, September 7 – arrested Concepcion Maradiaga Villa Franca on a felony warrant while in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, September 7 – conducted a welfare check in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Thursday, September 7 – an incident of domestic violence by threat was reported in the 900 block of Hughes St. After investigating, no charges were filed.

Thursday, September 7 – arrested Anna Vibbert for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Friday, September 8 – a theft was reported on Dickinson Ave. It’s under investigation.

Friday, September 8 – a juvenile was charged with delinquency after an incident at Van Wert Middle School.

Friday, September 8 – received a report of a tehft in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, September 8 – a trespassing report was taken in the 500 block of Shannon St.

Saturday, September 9 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, September 9 – a junk complaint was reported in the 400 block of N. Tyler St.

Saturday, September 9 – a junk violation was reported in the 400 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, September 9 – a junk violation was reported in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, September 9 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 1000 block of Indian Hill Drive.

Saturday, September 9 – arrested Donald Lewis of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. The arrest was made in the 500 block of Blaine St.

Saturday, September 10 – an assault report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, September 10 – the theft of medication was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, September 11 – received a report of a stolen license plate in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, September 11 – a report was taken for an assault that occurred three days prior in the 800 block of Franklin St.