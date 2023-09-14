VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/13/2023

Wednesday September 13, 2023

4:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

5:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a riding lawnmower in the roadway.

6:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of field damage.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

9:18 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a location on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a trash fire.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Joshua J. Caroll, 36, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township on a report of a stray dog.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Austin Place in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. John Edward Duer, 30, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a property owner of a vacant apartment on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of breaking and entering, criminal mischief, and theft. The incident remains

under investigation.

4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a golf cart on the roadway.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

10:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.

11:42 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject that fell.