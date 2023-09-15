VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/14/2023

Thursday September 14, 2023

2:34 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

5:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Township to check a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

7:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate a reported death. The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. No suspicious circumstances are suspected.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:24 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio City Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject with a possible stroke.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of fraud.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of a protection order violation. Frank Leroy Ross Jr., 54, of Van Wert was later arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Raymond Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell off a ladder.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony theft of a motor vehicle. Tyler David Dunn, 33, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to investigate a report of a suspicious phone call.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.