Superior Credit Union opens VW branch

VW independent staff/submitted information

Superior Credit Union celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of its brand new full-service office at 202 Towne Center Blvd. in Van Wert on Friday. Representatives from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce were on hand to conduct the ceremony.

The branch is now open and is the first Superior location in Van Wert County.

“We first joined the Van Wert community when we merged with CCC Credit Union in 2020,” said Phil Buell, President and CEO of Superior Credit Union. “That office had limited hours and capabilities until we could put our permanent brick-and-mortar here in Towne Center,” This new branch is centrally located to serve both Van Wert and Paulding counties. We look forward to providing customized financial products alongside top-tier member service.”

Superior Credit Union at 202 Towne Center Blvd. in Van Wert is now open for business. Photo submitted

The Van Wert location is managed by Nicole Wrasman, who has more than 10 years of experience in banking and mortgage lending. She is excited to provide a full-service branch for the community and help members achieve their financial goals.

“We had a steady flow of Van Wert members visiting the Delphos branch weekly so this is a natural addition,” Wrasman said. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Van Wert community and am eager to interact and build relationships with the members here.”

K4 Architecture, LLC of Cincinnati was the architecture firm and Schnipke Builders, LLC of Glandorf was the general contractor for the new building.

About Superior Credit Union

Superior Credit Union, Inc., headquartered in Lima, is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves more than 100,000 members at 25 western Ohio offices. With assets of over $1.4 billion, the credit union

provides consumer and mortgage loans, real estate brokerage, investment and retirement planning, insurance services, checking and savings accounts, and small business services and loans.