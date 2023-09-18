VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/15/2023

Friday September 15, 2023

2:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Boroff Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject in distress.

7:09 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maplewood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township to assist with a runaway juvenile.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township on a report of three suspicious subjects going door to door.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of a truck losing items on the roadway.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.