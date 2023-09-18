VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/16/2023

Saturday September 16, 2023

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of the Willshire Ball Park in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

12:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an open door at Crestview Schools in the Village of Convoy.

2:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washinton Township to check several 911 hang up calls.

4:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a report of a go-cart on the roadway.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of disorderly juveniles.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Monte Carlo Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to recover drug paraphernalia that had been reported. The items recovered were believed to have been used in the process of manufacturing meth. The items were collected for proper destruction and disposal.

1:47 hrs. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Route 81 in Willshire Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

1:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a bush that caught fire.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Ohio 224 in Harrison Township on a report of a subject in the roadway.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township to investigate a report of property damage.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle setting in the area.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject laying in the yard unresponsive.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Fife Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of fraud.