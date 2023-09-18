VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/17/2023

Sunday September 17, 2023

4:30 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of theft from a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kneller Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject that located property in Liberty Township that was previously reported stolen from a location on Ohio 709.

10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a hunter trespassing.

11:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a grass fire.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid with Spencerville Fire at a location on Kill Road for a possible barn fire.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Blaine Street in the Village of Scott in reference to the theft of property that occurred at a woods on Taylor Road in Union Township.

9:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.