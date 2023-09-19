VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/18/2023

Monday September 18, 2023

12:11 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having complications with a medical condition.

2:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a missing elderly subject with medical conditions. The subject was later located.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township. A 2019 Ford Pick-Up Truck pulling a trailer was making a turn and went off the roadway striking the stop sign. The driver of the vehicle was Ulziibaybay Uuganbayar of Sevierville, Tennessee.

2:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a tree fire.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority Agent at a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious subject in the area.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles being disorderly.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later located in the City of Van Wert.