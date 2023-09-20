Van Wert Police blotter 9/10-9/18/2023

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 10 – Walmart reported a theft from the store.

Sunday, September 10 – Sarah Allen received a summons for control of animals and annual registration of dogs.

Sunday, September 10 – arrested Lance Thompson on an active warrant. The arrest was made in the area of Leeson Ave. and S. Shannon St.

Monday, September 11 – the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported.

Monday, September 11 – a cell phone was reported stolen from the 300 block of N. Vine St.

Monday, September 11 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of S. Wayne St.

Monday, September 11 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of Brooks Ave.

Monday, September 11 – criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, September 12 – door hangers were left at a home in the 500 block of Blaine St.

Tuesday, September 12 – arrested Jesus D. Gomez, 32, of Defiance for OVI following a traffic stop in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, September 12 – a violation for duty to maintain premises was located in the 500 block of Collins Drive.

Tuesday, September 12 – left a door hanger for violation of city ordinance 98.02, duty to maintain premises.

Tuesday, September 12 – arrested Austin Lee Krick, 27, of Convoy for violating a protection order. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Cherry St.

Tuesday, September 12 – a male was trespassed from a business in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, September 13 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of Liberty St.

Wednesday, September 13 – an assault was reported in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Wednesday, September 13 – a miscellaneous drug offense in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Wednesday, September 13 – a door hanger was left at a home in the 100 block of Blaine St. for violation of city ordinance 98.02, failure to maintain premises.

Wednesday, September 13 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Wednesday, September 13 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, September 13 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 700 block of Liberty St.

Thursday, September 14 – a welfare check was done on a female juvenile in the 100 block of E. Maple St.

Thursday, September 14 – the theft of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, September 14 – a city resident reported her daughter was being harassed on social media.

Thursday, September 14 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Thursday, September 14 – arrested Eden Hosler for domestic violence in the 100 block of E. Maple St.

Thursday, September 14 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Thursday, September 14 – a menacing incident was reported in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Thursday, September 14 – a report was taken for violation of city ordinance 98.03, failure to maintain premises, in the 500 block of Anderson Ave. Charges are pending.

Friday, September 15 – arrested Brandon Clark on an outstanding warrant from Putnam County.

Friday, September 15 – a parking violation was observed in the 100 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, September 15 – officers investigated a drug complaint in the 1200 block of Sunrise Court.

Friday, September 15 – a parking citation was issued in the 100 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, September 15 – a parking citation was issued in the 100 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, September 15 – a menacing report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, September 15 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, September 15 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of Hospital Drive.

Friday, September 15 – a parking citation was issued in the 100 block of S. Jefferson St.

Friday, September 15 – a parking citation was issued in the 100 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, September 15 – a parking citation was issued in the 100 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, September 16 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, September 16 – a woman reported being assaulted while in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, September 16 – an abandoned bicycle was reported.

Sunday, September 17 – a menacing report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, September 17 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of Woodstock Drive.

Monday, September 18 – a theft report was taken in the 100 block of N. Vine St.