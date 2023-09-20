VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/19/2023

Tuesday September 19, 2023

1:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise disturbance.

2:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

5:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

Deputies were among those on the scene of this Convoy house fire. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

6:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for an odor of propane.

8:15 a.m. – Dog Warden spoke with a resident from Crestwood Drive in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog bite.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of non-injury motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. A 2006 Silver Chevy Impala driven by Caydance Jeffries was northbound and collided with another northbound car, a White Ford F350 being driven by Corry Harness, who was attempted to turn right onto Wren Landeck Road.

8:20 a.m. – Dog Warden spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert with concerns about the welfare of a dog.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:35 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.

12:06 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Smiley Park in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott on a report of damage to a vending machine.

2:55 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dogs reported to have no food or water.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a report of a working residential structure fire on Main Street in the Village of Convoy. Van Wert Fire, Wren Fire, and CERT assisted at the scene. The State Fire Marshal’s investigator responded. Minor injuries were reported to one person.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Cody A. Gheen, 27, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.