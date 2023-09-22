VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/20/2023

Wednesday September 20, 2023

12:01 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain and shortness of breath.

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

4:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a subject walking along the roadway.

8:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 697 in Washington Township on a complaint of Telecommunications Harassment.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. During the investigation suspected drugs were located. The incident remains under investigation.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a possible seizure.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

6:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert for a subject that passed out.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of noise disturbance.

7:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.