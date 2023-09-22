VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/21/2023

Thursday September 21, 2023

4:48 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with side pain and difficulty breathing.

5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police in locating a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a report of a juvenile being struck by a vehicle. The juvenile was transported to Van Wert Health with a leg injury. The incident remains under investigation.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Adams Superior Court, Adams County Indiana, for a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. James Jewell, 41, of Ohio City is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition.

3:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of a ditch fire.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Comply. Ross Allen Hamilton, 33, of Cloverdale is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

9:56 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having side pain.