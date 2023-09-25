VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/22/2023

Friday September 22, 2023

6:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael J. Crist of Sterling, Ohio, was westbound on U.S. 30 and was starting to slow to turn northeast onto Feasby Wisener Rd., but was hit from behind by a 2017 Freightliner driven by Mary Alice Pletcher of Findlay. No injuries were reported.

10:58 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject that fell.

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a utility pole that caught fire.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.

10:41 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a subject with high blood pressure and difficulty breathing.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported