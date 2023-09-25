VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/23/2023

Saturday September 23, 2023

7:35 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Elm Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless operation. The vehicle was later located in the roadway. Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the investigation.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of trespassing.

11:18 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a possible field fire.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies stood by as peace officer at a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township while a subject retrieved property.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Property to retrieve property that was located.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of trash being dumped on the roadway.

12:16 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a stray dog.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of theft.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Monte Carlo Drive in the City of Van Wert for a carbon monoxide alarm.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. A red Chrysler Town and Country driven by a Seth Schulte was westbound on Wren-Landeck Rd near Greenville Rd. went off the roadway and struck a tree. He was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS for treatment of serious injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

10:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mill Street in the Village of Middle Point for a welfare check.

10:58 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township for an unconscious subject.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.