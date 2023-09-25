VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/24/2023

Sunday September 24, 2023

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to investigate a noise disturbance.

2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

8:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject in respiratory distress.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Guilford Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to stand by as a peace officer.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of trash dumped in the roadway.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoagan Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

4:29 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject possibly having a stroke.

5:30 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog being in their chickens.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire, Wren EMS, Van Wert EMS, and Lutheran Air responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office received a

call reference to a 14-year-old child that crashed on his three-wheeler and has the inability to feel or move his body. Upon arrival at 6:31 p.m. the child was loaded up in Life Flight. The child was westbound at an unknown speed through the trails southeast of the intersection of Ohio 49 and Ohio 81. The incident remains under investigation.