Van Wert Police blotter 9/17-9/24/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 17 – took a criminal trespass report in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, September 17 – a dog bite was reported in the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

Monday, September 18 – a no-contact order violation was reported in the 1100 block of W. Main st.

Monday, September 18 – a trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of N. Vine St.

Tuesday, September 19 – Tyran Jemison of Van Wert was charged with trespassing after an incident in the 500 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Tuesday, September 19 – received a report of damage to a vehicle at Quail Run apartments.

Tuesday, September 19 – received a report of a burglary in the 600 block of S. Walnut St.

Tuesday, September 19 – officers were called to the Marsh Foundation for a distraught resident.

Tuesday, September 19 – arrested Cody Gheen on an outstanding felony warrant.

Wednesday, September 20 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Wednesday, September 20 – an alleged assault occurred in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, September 20 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, September 20 – transported James Jewell to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility from Delphos on an active warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, September 21 – telephone harassment was reported in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, September 21 – a burglary report was taken in the 400 block of Zimmerman Ave.

Thursday, September 21 – a vehicle theft was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, September 21 – identity theft was reported in the 1200 block of E. Ervin St.

Thursday, September 21 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Friday, September 22 – menacing was reported in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Friday, September 22 – a business on Towne Center Blvd. reported an ex-employee refused to return keys to their offices.

Friday, September 22 – a criminal trespassing incident was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, September 23 – a report was taken after the police department received a 911 call for a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, September 23 – criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, September 24 – received a call about a possible missing person.