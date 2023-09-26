VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/25/2023

Monday September 25, 2023

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area near the courthouse in the City of Van Wert for a report of a suspicious subject.

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to investigate a report of theft.

2:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a subject.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of harassment from a resident that occurred in the Village of Convoy.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township to look for a runaway juvenile from the City of Van Wert.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having heart issues.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to take a complaint of theft from a location in the City of Delphos.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.

2:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Jaime Renee Boyd, 47, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional

Facility.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of juveniles trespassing.

2200 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township checking for a vehicle for the Van Wert Police.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.