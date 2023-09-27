VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/26/2023

Tuesday September 26, 2023

12:00 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that fell.

1:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation, and Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Nicholas Daniel Burgoon, 24, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Paulding County about possible abuse of a child that took place in the Village of Convoy. The incident remains under investigation.

11:49 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to Smiley Park in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a utility pole that had been struck by an unknown vehicle.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a welfare check.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a juvenile riding a four-wheeler and almost hitting a fence at a residence.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Front Street in Willshire Township on a complaint of subject selling cleaning supplies door to door.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies checked the rest areas on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a missing person out of Antwerp.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of theft.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.