VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/27/2023

Wednesday September 27, 2023

3:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Delphos for a subject in mental distress.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated arson, and one count of insurance fraud. Derrick L. Blake, 34, of Willshire Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

12:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a gas line that was struck and leaking.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of theft.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to investigate an abandon vehicle left in a private drive.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a subject causing damage to a utility pole. Joel Crawford, 35, of Richey Road was arrested for criminal damaging a second-degree misdemeanor. Mr. Crawford is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident of Lima wanting to file a complaint for being assaulted by a subject while he was at location in Jackson Township.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.