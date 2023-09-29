VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/28/2023

Thursday September 28, 2023

2:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for an injured deer in the roadway.

3:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of an elderly male walking in the roadway.

5:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.

6:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township on a report of a horse in the road.

7:04 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty with vertigo.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Washington Township to check an automated iPhone report of a motor vehicle crash. No crash was located. The cause of the report was from the phone being thrown.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies served three warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for illegal conveyance of drugs, a third degree felony; possession of controlled substance, a fifth degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony; forgery, a fifth degree felony; theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and illegal use of supplemental benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. Stacy M. Young, 46, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to check and open line 911 call.