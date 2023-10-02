VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/1/2023

Sunday October 01, 2023

6:59 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject feeling faint.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lewis Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Colwell Road in Union Township on a complaint of fraud.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart on Convoy Road in Tully Township. A golf cart and a Chevrolet car were both traveling eastbound in the 5000 block of Convoy Road when the car quickly came up behind the golf cart and rear ended it, pushing the golf cart off the side of the road. The car stopped and a male exited. The female driver of the golf cart began yelling at the male driver of the Chevy car. Around this time a third vehicle approached. A female told the male driver of the car to get back into his vehicle and leave. The male got back into his car and left the scene. The driver of the golf cart asked the unknown female for her information and the female refused to give it. The female then left the scene after the Chevy car left the scene. The driver and passenger of the golf cart were treated at the scene and not transported. The incident remains under investigation.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pollock Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a dog reported to be locked in a vehicle.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to assist a subject having medical and possible mental health issues. The subject was transported by Convoy EMS to Van Wert Health for further evaluation.