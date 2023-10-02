VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/29/2023

Friday September 29, 2023

6:58 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Willshire about the welfare of a dog.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an occupied disabled motor vehicle.

9:28 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a dog complaint.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

11:24 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a dog complaint.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Willshire ref to kids being harassed at a local bus stop.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless farm tractor.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire verbal dispute.

11:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a suspicious person in the area.