VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/30/2023

Saturday September 30, 2023

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a noise disturbance.

5:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Dixon Cavett Road at Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township. A 2007 Chevrolet 1500 was located unattended in a field with heavy damage. It appeared the vehicle had been traveling westbound on Dixon Cavett Road and ran the stop sign at Convoy Heller. The vehicle then struck a road sign and drove into the field, and then back across Convoy Heller Road and came to rest in a ditch. The damage to the vehicle was inconsistent with what took place at the scene. The owner of the vehicle, Aaron Teeter of Scott, denied any knowledge of the incident. He called later in the day and admitted to what had taken place. The vehicle was earlier involved in an incident on Elm Sugar Road east of Convoy Heller Road where the vehicle had struck a utility pole, snapping it in half. Part of the vehicle door and a mirror were located at this scene. Teeter was issued a traffic citation for failure to control and hit-skip.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:40 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence Westbrook Drive in the City of Delphos for a subject short of breath.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject.

12:10 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies investigated a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township at around 1:30 a.m. A 2003 Ford 250 driven by Harrison Oechsle of Van Wert was southbound on Convoy Heller Road and left the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole. Wert. He was issued a traffic citation for leaving the scene and failure to control.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of trespassing.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a residential burglary. The incident remains under investigation.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a noise disturbance.