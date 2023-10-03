Van Wert Police blotter 9/24-10/1/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 24 – a disorderly conduct incident occurred on Woodland Ave.

Monday, September 25 – arrested Robert Lawrence Lyons, 36, of Cincinnati for obstructing official business and on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Monday, September 25 – conducted a welfare check in the parking lot of the Van Wert Police Department.

Monday, September 25 – spoke to a distraught female in the 200 block of Burt St.

Monday, September 25 – took a report of telephone ground lines being cut in the 200 block of S. Vine St.

Monday, September 25 – received a report of criminal damaging and assault.

Monday, September 25 – received several reports of copper wire being cut and stolen from AEP poles throughout the city.

Monday, September 25 – a theft report was taken at the police department.

Tuesday, September 26 – a vehicle was towed in the 300 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, September 26 – received a report of damage to telephone poles in the 700 block of State St.

Tuesday, September 26 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Tuesday, September 26 – a man entered Casey’s General Store, 202 E. Ervin Road and stole the cash register. It contained $937.72 in currency. The thief was only in the store for 17 seconds and left running southwest. Anyone with information should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 1.238.STOP (7867).

Thursday, September 28 – fraudulent use of a credit card was reported in the 1200 block of Sunrise Court.

Thursday, September 28 – city ordinance violations were observed in the 100 block of Blaine St. Charges are pending.

Friday, September 29 – arrested a 13-year-old boy for assault after an incident in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Friday, September 29 – a report was made for juveniles vaping at Fountain Park.

Saturday, September 30 – arrested Nicholas Muter for domestic violence in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, September 30 – a robbery was reported in the 100 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, October 1 – the police department was called to assist with an EMS run at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.