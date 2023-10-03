VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/2/2023

Monday October 2, 2023

6:24 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole, in the area of U.S. 127 and U.S. 224. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kneller Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject.

11:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert for a subject abdominal pain.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject who obtained a motor vehicle from a county resident in a trade. It was discovered that the vehicle obtained had been reported stolen. The incident remains under investigation.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carpenter Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of field damage.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a report of an injured deer.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in Ridge Township after receiving an automated alert from iPhone of a motor vehicle crash. Nothing was located.

12:29 p.m – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs a second degree felony. Thomas J. Lampy, 31, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject that accidentally inhaled a cleaning agent.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a private property motor vehicle crash. A vehicle was backing from a private drive and struck a vehicle parked in the drive.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a Washington Township Trustee on a complaint of dumped trash.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the roadway.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.