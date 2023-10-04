VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/3/2023

Tuesday October 3, 2023

12:47 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Henry County court for a charge of dangerous drugs. During the investigation, the subject was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court. Shawn M. Thomas, 38, of Columbus being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:24 a.m. – Deputies investigated a motor vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township. A motor vehicle struck a deer carcass that was laying in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of domestic violence. Karia Lea Ann Slone, 31, of Ohio City was arrested on a fourth degree felony charge of domestic violence. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for third degree felony domestic violence. Kyle Andrew Jacks, 33, of Franklin Furnace is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:22 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain and shortness of breath.

2:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a grass fire.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.