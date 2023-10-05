VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/4/2023

Wednesday October 4, 2023

3:54 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of methamphetamine. Edward James Sellers, 44, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a tree down in the roadway.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with two juveniles refusing to go to school.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Holtrey Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of harassment.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies met with a resident of the City of Van Wert to Investigate the violation of a no contact order in Ridge Township.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pearson Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to look for a vehicle involved in a hit skip crash.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of reckless driving.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of mud in the roadway.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless driving.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a reported assault.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.