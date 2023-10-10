Van Wert Police blotter 10/1-10/9/23

Sunday, October 1 – a report was made in reference to criminal damaging in the 400 block of W. Jackson St.

Sunday, October 1 – a stop sign was reported damaged at the end of N. Jefferson St. at Bonnewitz Ave.

Sunday, October 1 – received a complaint of dogs running at-large in the 300 block of N. Washington St. Charges are pending.

Monday, October 2 – a business in the 800 block of Fox Road reported they received counterfeit money during a transaction the day before.

Monday, October 2 – Amanda Jo Trejo, 40, of Van Wert was arrested on a warrant from Paulding Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, October 4 – a resident came to the police department to report his wallet had been stolen.

Wednesday, October 4 – received a report of disorderly conduct that occurred the day before at Smiley Park.

Wednesday, October 4 – arrested Edward James Sellers, 44, of Van Wert on a felony warrant while in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, October 4 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. It remains under investigation.

Wednesday, October 4 – arreseted Kyle W. Jones, 36, of Delphos on a warrant from Lima Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Wayne St.

Thursday, October 5 – a mental health report was taken in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, October 6 – a resident reported items missing from his property in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Friday, October 6 – officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for juveniles fighting.

Friday, October 6 – arrested Dustin W. Kehmkule on an outstanding warrant.

Friday, October 6 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, October 6 – a domestic violence report was taken after criminal damaging in the 1100 block of Pratt St. After investigating, no arrest was made.

Saturday, October 7 – a welfare check was conducted in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Saturday, October 7 – a shoplifting incident was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St. It remains under investigation.

Saturday, October 7 – arrested Anthony Cutlip, 40, of Van Wert for obstructing official business after an incident in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, October 8 – arrested Brandon Davis for violating a protection order in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Monday, October 9 – a fraud complaint was made at the police department.