VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/5/2023

Thursday October 5, 2023

1:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

8:29 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of some puppies.

9:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of an unknown vehicle parked on the property.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of reckless driving.

12:55 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert on a report of a stray dog.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two suspicious subjects in the area.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to the Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Please Court for violating a protection order. Frank Leroy Ross Jr. is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of an assault.

5:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Olympic Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of suspicious activity and someone trespassing on the property.

6:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a report of a subject found deceased. No foul play is suspected.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott EMS responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having an unknown problem. The subject was transported to Van Wert Health for further evaluation and treatment. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Grover Hill EMS responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a mental illness. The subject was transported to Van Wert Health for further evaluation and treatment.