VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/6/2023

Friday October 6, 2023

9:33 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a County resident from Ridge Township on a possible theft of property from a location in Liberty Township.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McClerry and Ireland Roads in Ridge Township on a report of dumped trash.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township on a report of a stray dog.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City on a report of a suspicious subject.

2:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject reported as being unconscious but breathing.

3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Industrial Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had passed out.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of property damage.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of an assault.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert on a report of a hit skip accident.

10:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

10:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy

11:52 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on Second Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with abdominal pain that had passed out.