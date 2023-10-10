VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/8/2023

Sunday October 8, 2023

12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of trespassing.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident ref to a violation of a court order involving child custody.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of possible domestic violence.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.