VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/9/2023

Monday October 9, 2023

12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle that struck a utility pole and left the scene. The vehicle was later located.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a report of domestic violence. Druscilla R Baumgartner, 47, of Willshire and Kenneth Wayne Baumgartner, 54, of Willshire were both arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:20 a.m. – Convoy EMS was dispatched to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a panic attack.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of stray dogs.

2:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a small out structure that was burning.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony OVI and a bond violation. Dustin T. Cooper, 39, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gerdeman Road in Washington Township on a complaint of theft.

5:27 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a reported domestic dispute.

9:28 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on William Avenue in the City of Delphos for a subject who was ill.