VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/10/23
Tuesday October 10, 2023
2:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject who received injuries while working on a vehicle.
7:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.
8:11 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.
10:39 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from State Road in Washington Township on a complaint of fraud.
11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious male in the area.
1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to stand by as a peace officer.
4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of theft.
5:01 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy and Van Wert EMS responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a male subject not breathing.
6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bredeick Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.
7:05 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a combine fire.
11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
